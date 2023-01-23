USPH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.75, changing hands as high as $96.78 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USPH's low point in its 52 week range is $73.30 per share, with $131.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.62.

