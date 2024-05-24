USPACE Technology Group Announces AGM

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 25 June 2024, where they will review the 2023 audited financial statements and consider the re-election of its board members. The AGM will also address the authorization for the board to set director remuneration and to grant the board general powers to deal with company shares during the relevant period.

