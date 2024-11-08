USPACE Technology Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited has successfully completed the issuance of 71,524,000 new shares, raising approximately HK$87.14 million for general working capital and operational costs. This share subscription increases the company’s total issued shares to 504,074,000, altering the shareholding structure and expanding public investor participation. The move signals a strategic financial boost for the company’s aerospace ventures.

