USPACE Announces Executive Retirement and Board Re-elections

May 24, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited announced the retirement of executive Director and vice chairman, Ms. Ku Ka Lee Clarie, ahead of their AGM on June 25, 2024. All board members, except Ms. Ku, will stand for re-election. The company clarified that Ms. Ku’s step-down letter did not constitute a formal resignation under company articles, leading to the assumption that she will retire at the AGM.

