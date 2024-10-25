News & Insights

USP Group Limited Faces Ongoing Legal Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

USP Group Limited (SG:BRS) has released an update.

USP Group Limited, under judicial management, recently reached a Consent Order with Mr. Tay to save time and costs amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The company’s trading suspension, effective since February 2024, remains in place as another hearing is scheduled for later this month. Investors are keenly watching these developments, as they could impact the future trading status of the company’s securities.

