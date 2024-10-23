News & Insights

USP Group Limited Announces Strategic Property Sale

USP Group Limited (SG:BRS) has released an update.

USP Group Limited, currently under judicial management, is set to sell a leasehold property owned by its subsidiary, Scientific & Industrial Instrumentation Pte. Ltd., at 51 Bukit Batok Crescent, Singapore. The property’s market value is assessed at S$1,880,000, while its book value stands at S$1,650,000, as the company seeks to streamline its operations. This strategic move involves B + L Investment Pte. Ltd. as the purchaser, a company specializing in real estate investments.

