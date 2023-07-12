USO Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.17, changing hands as high as $67.89 per share. USO shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USO's low point in its 52 week range is $57.83 per share, with $80.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.