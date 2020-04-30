USO, IDNA: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the USO ETF, which added 294,900,000 units, or a 24.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, which added 450,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDNA, in morning trading today Moderna is up about 2.2%, and Exelixis is lower by about 2.1%.

