USO, DRN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the USO ETF, which added 116,000,000 units, or a 34.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares, which added 750,000 units, for a 39.5% increase in outstanding units.

