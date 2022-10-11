USO Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for USO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.19, changing hands as low as $71.82 per share. USO shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USO's low point in its 52 week range is $46.16 per share, with $92.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.37.

