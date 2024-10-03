USO Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for USO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.63, changing hands as high as $75.80 per share. USO shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USO's low point in its 52 week range is $63.84 per share, with $83.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.82.

