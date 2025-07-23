$USNA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$USNA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,340,042 of trading volume.

$USNA Insider Trading Activity

$USNA insiders have traded $USNA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER NOOT (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 6,291 shares for an estimated $190,567

JOSHUA FOUKAS (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,732 shares for an estimated $186,513

BRENT NEIDIG (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $153,387

JIM BROWN (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,350

G DOUG IIEKKING (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,548 shares for an estimated $134,661

DAVID MULHAM MULHAM (CHIEF SALES OFFICER) sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $106,669

GILBERT A FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,348 shares for an estimated $41,291 .

. JOHN TURMAN FLEMING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $31,477 .

. PEGGIE PELOSI sold 780 shares for an estimated $21,918

$USNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $USNA stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

