$USNA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$USNA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,340,042 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $USNA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $USNA stock page):
$USNA Insider Trading Activity
$USNA insiders have traded $USNA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER NOOT (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 6,291 shares for an estimated $190,567
- JOSHUA FOUKAS (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,732 shares for an estimated $186,513
- BRENT NEIDIG (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,743 shares for an estimated $153,387
- JIM BROWN (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,350
- G DOUG IIEKKING (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,548 shares for an estimated $134,661
- DAVID MULHAM MULHAM (CHIEF SALES OFFICER) sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $106,669
- GILBERT A FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,348 shares for an estimated $41,291.
- JOHN TURMAN FLEMING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $31,477.
- PEGGIE PELOSI sold 780 shares for an estimated $21,918
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$USNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $USNA stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 464,507 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,527,753
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 172,782 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,659,930
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 111,973 shares (+634.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,019,911
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 91,492 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,467,539
- MORGAN STANLEY added 91,182 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,459,178
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 78,432 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,115,311
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 61,136 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,648,837
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $USNA Data Alerts
Sign Up
You can track data on $USNA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.