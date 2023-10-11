USNA or STVN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either USANA Health Sciences (USNA) or Stevanato Group (STVN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, USANA Health Sciences is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Stevanato Group has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that USNA is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

USNA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.18, while STVN has a forward P/E of 52.64. We also note that USNA has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. STVN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.91.

Another notable valuation metric for USNA is its P/B ratio of 2.41. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, STVN has a P/B of 8.46.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to USNA's Value grade of A and STVN's Value grade of D.

USNA sticks out from STVN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that USNA is the better option right now.

