USNA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: USNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.54, changing hands as low as $78.36 per share. USANA Health Sciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USNA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.01 per share, with $92.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.85.

