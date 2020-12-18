USMV, LBJ: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, where 3,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Vertex Pharmaceuticals is off about 0.2%, and Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 20.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LBJ, in morning trading today Ishares Latin America 40 ETF is up about 0.1%.

