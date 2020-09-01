USMV, HEWU: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, where 3,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Nextera Energy is off about 0.9%, and Mcdonalds is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF), which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 21.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of HEWU, in morning trading today Ishares Msci United Kingdom ETF is down about 0.5%.

