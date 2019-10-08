USMV, EFZ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV), which added 11,400,000 units, or a 2.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) is up about 0.9%, and Coca-Cola Company (KO) is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ), which added 400,000 units, for a 31.4% increase in outstanding units.

