USMV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (Symbol: USMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.67, changing hands as high as $63.13 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMV's low point in its 52 week range is $45.75 per share, with $69.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.05.

