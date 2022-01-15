Usminas slowly resumes mining subsidiary Musa operations

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA said on Saturday that its subsidiary Mineração Usiminas, known as Musa, slowly resumed operations on Friday after heavy rains hit its operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

