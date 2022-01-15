US Markets

Usminas slowly resumes mining subsidiary Musa operations

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA said on Saturday that its subsidiary Mineração Usiminas, known as Musa, slowly resumed operations on Friday after heavy rains hit its operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)

