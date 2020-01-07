US Markets

USMCA legislation will pass Senate by end of January - U.S. Senator Grassley

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

The legislation on the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico will pass the U.S. Senate "at the most" by the end of January, Senator Chuck Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday.

"It will pass the Senate sometime within the next few days or at the most the end of this month", Grassley said in the interview.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber would likely take up the legislation after an impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 0021;))

