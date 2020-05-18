USMC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for USMC

In trading on Monday, shares of the USMC ETF (Symbol: USMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.49, changing hands as high as $29.54 per share. USMC shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.45 per share, with $32.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.