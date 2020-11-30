USM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of United States Cellular Corp (Symbol: USM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.32, changing hands as low as $31.09 per share. United States Cellular Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.91 per share, with $37.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.17.

