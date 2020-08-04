US Markets

USITC to investigate Lenovo on Nokia patent infringement complaint

Mohammad Zargham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had instituted an investigation into certain computers, tablet computers and components produced by Lenovo Group Ltd following a patent infringement complaint by Nokia Oyj.

"The complainants request that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders," the commission said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

