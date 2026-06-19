Is Usio (USIO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Usio Inc (USIO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Usio Inc is one of 234 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Usio Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USIO's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, USIO has gained about 33.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 13%. This means that Usio Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68.3%.

The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 78.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Usio Inc belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.2% so far this year, so USIO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Select Water Solutions, Inc., however, belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #110. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Usio Inc and Select Water Solutions, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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