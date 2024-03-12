Usio Reiterates 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Usio, Inc. (USIO) reiterated guidance that full year 2023 revenues will increase 18 - 20% from full year 2022. The company said, excluding volume from the crypto industry, which it exited late in 2022, total full year 2023 processing volume would have been up 21% compared to full year 2022.

Louis Hoch, CEO, said, "We expect our strong fourth quarter electronic payments processing dollar volume and transaction growth to drive full-year revenues up 18 - 20% to a new record high, and to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA for the year."

