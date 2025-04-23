Usio, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Usio, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Full Release



SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced it will release first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.





Usio’s management will host a conference call the same day, May 14, 2025, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-883-3890. International callers should call 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at usio.com/events/.





A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 28, 2025. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is:





3107685.







About Usio, Inc.







Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas.





Websites:



www.usio.com



and



www.akimbocard.com



.





Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER











Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact







Paul Manley





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations







paul.manley@usio.com







612-834-1804



