Usio, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 26, 2025

Usio, Inc. to release Q4 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Usio, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on March 26, 2025, after the market closes. The management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update, followed by a Q&A session. Interested parties can join the call via designated phone numbers or through a live webcast on Usio's website, and a replay will be available shortly after the call. Usio, a FinTech company based in San Antonio, offers a range of electronic payment solutions and services, emphasizing its capabilities in payment processing, card issuance, and bill presentment. The press release cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may impact future financial results.

Potential Positives

Usio, Inc. is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 financial results, which could indicate strong company performance and growth.

The management will host a conference call for investors, demonstrating transparency and open communication with stakeholders.

The conference call will provide a question-and-answer session, allowing for direct engagement from investors and enhancing investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results suggests a lack of clarity on the company's current performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer emphasizes the significant risks and uncertainties facing the company, including economic downturns and potential loss of key relationships, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

The mention of the need for additional financing may indicate potential liquidity issues or financial instability, raising red flags for stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Usio release its financial results for Q4 2024?

Usio will release its financial results on March 26, 2025, after market close.

What time is Usio's conference call on March 26, 2025?

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 26, 2025.

How can I listen to Usio's conference call?

Listeners in the U.S. can call 1-844-883-3890 and international callers can reach 1-412-317-9246.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay will be available about an hour after the call through April 9, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Usio's services?

More information can be found on Usio's website at www.usio.com.

Full Release



SAN ANTONIO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.





Usio’s management will host a conference call the same day, March 26, 2025, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-883-3890. International callers should call 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at



https://usio.com/events-2/



.





A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 9, 2025. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is:





2388192.







About Usio, Inc.







Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas.





Websites:



www.usio.com



and



www.akimbocard.com



.





Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact







Paul Manley





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations







paul.manley@usio.com







612-834-1804



