USIO Earnings Results: $USIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

USIO ($USIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $22,010,000, missing estimates of $22,431,503 by $-421,503.
USIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of USIO stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 735,039 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,073,156
- KEPOS CAPITAL LP removed 363,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $530,618
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 128,542 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,671
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 76,542 shares (+418.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,751
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 58,698 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,699
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 36,642 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,497
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 22,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,474
