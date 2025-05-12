USIO Earnings Preview: Recent $USIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

USIO ($USIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $22,431,503 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
USIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of USIO stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 735,039 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,073,156
- KEPOS CAPITAL LP removed 363,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $530,618
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 97,442 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,265
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 76,542 shares (+418.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,751
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 36,642 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,497
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 22,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,474
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 15,334 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,387
