Using NDX Calls for Stock Replacement

Investors are rejoicing with every new all-time high in stocks including the one made today by the Nasdaq-100 index which is up another 0.9 percent at midmorning on Monday, January 13. After a great year in 2019, the Nasdaq-100 is off to another fantastic start.

The Nasdaq-100 Index contains some of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Now that the start of the new year has passed many investors are willing to sell appreciated holdings, but smart investors know it is impossible to reliably pick a top in the market so they’re asking how to realize some profits in their existing Nasdaq-100 index holdings while maintaining upside. One way to do this is to sell a portion of their Nasdaq-100 holdings while buying NDX call options to maintain upside exposure. This is called “stock replacement” because the upside exposure generated by ownership of the Nasdaq-100 portfolio is replaced by ownership of call options.

The risk from stock replacement strategies is that the Nasdaq-100 will drift sideways resulting in the options eroding in value and expiring worthless. Erosion isn’t an issue for owners of the Nasdaq-100 but those owners instead have to grapple with the possibility of extreme losses; the worst that can happen to the buyer of a call option is the option expires worthless but that is the call buyer’s maximum loss.

During midmorning on the 13th, the Nasdaq-100 index was trading at 9048. An investor who enjoyed great performance last year might find their portfolio overweight the Nasdaq-100 and could sell some with the index at that level. To replace the upside potential for the portfolio they could buy the 9050 strike NDX call option expiring on March 20 for 248.00. Those call options would replicate the upside exposure of ownership of the index while limiting the downside to the 248.00 paid for the call options. Compare that to the downside exposure of doing nothing and remaining long the index. You can see the relative profit and loss profiles below.

Above 8800, ownership of the call option is always going to trail the performance of having done nothing and retaining ownership of the index. The maximum underperformance in our case will be 250 points or the price paid for the call plus the difference between the index value (9048) and the strike price of the call option (9050).

But below 8800, owning the call will outperform doing nothing and the degree of outperformance will increase as the level of the index continues to decrease.

The important element for most investors is that the payoff line for the call option turns upward at the strike price, 9050 in our case, so appreciation is maintained.

Buying an NDX call option for stock replacement is a bit like buying insurance; the insurance costs money and that will come out of returns. But the downside is defined which is what anyone buying insurance is looking for.

Performance of an index is not illustrative of any particular investment. Index returns quoted represent past performance which is no guarantee of future results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.