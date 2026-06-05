Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 28.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 in the previous session. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has gained 112.4% since the start of the year compared to the 16.7% gain for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 47.9% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 24, 2026, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais reported EPS of $0.11 versus consensus estimate of $0.

For the current fiscal year, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais is expected to post earnings of $0.29 per share on $5.1 in revenues. This represents a 1600% change in EPS on a 8.71% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.22 per share on $5 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -25% and -2.1%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.9X versus its peer group's average of 11.3X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does USNZY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of USNZY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Nucor Corporation (NUE). NUE has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Nucor Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 15.77%, and for the current fiscal year, NUE is expected to post earnings of $14.84 per share on revenue of $37.05 billion.

Shares of Nucor Corporation have gained 15.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.68X and a P/CF of 18.36X.

The Steel - Producers industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for USNZY and NUE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.