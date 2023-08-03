Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5) Price Target Decreased by 8.32% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an decrease of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 9.19 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from the latest reported closing price of 7.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIM5 is 0.15%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.07% to 48,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,161K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,137K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 12.96% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 8.51% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,787K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 4,272K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 37.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

