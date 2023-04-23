Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5) Price Target Decreased by 19.14% to 9.61

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5) has been revised to 9.61 / share. This is an decrease of 1.21% from the prior estimate of 9.73 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.87% from the latest reported closing price of 7.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,161K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,322K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 1.04% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,787K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,236K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 2,765K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIM5 is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.05% to 38,167K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.