Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5) Price Target Decreased by 18.15% to 9.73

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5) has been revised to 9.73 / share. This is an decrease of 18.15% from the prior estimate of 11.89 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.53% from the latest reported closing price of 6.64 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVES - Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 2,765K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

ECOW - Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 0.24% over the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 814K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 54.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 35.91% over the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 285K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM5 by 8.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIM5 is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.05% to 38,167K shares.

