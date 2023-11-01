Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (B3:USIM3) Price Target Decreased by 5.73% to 7.95

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (B3:USIM3) has been revised to 7.95 / share. This is an decrease of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 8.43 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.12 to a high of 10.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.17% from the latest reported closing price of 6.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIM3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 4,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,472K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 703K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 542K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 3.15% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 351K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 314K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 1.58% over the last quarter.

