Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (B3:USIM3) Price Target Decreased by 12.47% to 9.31

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (B3:USIM3) has been revised to 9.31 / share. This is an decrease of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 10.64 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.19 to a high of 16.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.51% from the latest reported closing price of 7.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIM3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.32% to 4,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,472K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 731K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 526K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 351K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 321K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 2.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

