Usinas Siderurgicas De Minas Gerais S.A. - ADR (USNZY) Price Target Decreased by 13.97% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderurgicas De Minas Gerais S.A. - ADR (OTC:USNZY) has been revised to 1.84 / share. This is an decrease of 13.97% from the prior estimate of 2.14 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.54 to a high of 2.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from the latest reported closing price of 1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderurgicas De Minas Gerais S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USNZY is 0.03%, an increase of 77.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 1,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNZY by 3.38% over the last quarter.

