Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (BOVESPA:USIM3) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 6.51

The average one-year price target for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (BOVESPA:USIM3) has been revised to R$6.51 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of R$5.71 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$5.04 to a high of R$8.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from the latest reported closing price of R$6.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIM3 is 0.00%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.95% to 2,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,131K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 69.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 53.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 626K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 411K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing a decrease of 257.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 79.01% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing a decrease of 84.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIM3 by 58.08% over the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 114K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

