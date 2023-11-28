USIG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.34, changing hands as high as $49.39 per share. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USIG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.70 per share, with $51.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.42.
