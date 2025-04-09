USIG Crowded With Sellers

In the case of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond, the RSI reading has hit 27.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 22.7. A bullish investor could look at USIG's 27.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), USIG's low point in its 52 week range is $49.075 per share, with $52.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.48. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day.
