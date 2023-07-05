USIG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.67, changing hands as low as $49.50 per share. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USIG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.475 per share, with $52.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.53.

