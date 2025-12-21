Ushio (UHOIF) Price Target Increased by 26.32% to 16.26

The average one-year price target for Ushio (OTCPK:UHOIF) has been revised to $16.26 / share. This is an increase of 26.32% from the prior estimate of $12.87 dated May 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.38 to a high of $19.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.86% from the latest reported closing price of $13.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ushio. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHOIF is 0.04%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 7,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,201K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHOIF by 9.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,080K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing a decrease of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHOIF by 16.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 677K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHOIF by 17.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 603K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHOIF by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 494K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHOIF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

