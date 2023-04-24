Ushio (TYO:6925) Price Target Decreased by 6.21% to 2,080.80

The average one-year price target for Ushio (TYO:6925) has been revised to 2,080.80 / share. This is an decrease of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 2,218.50 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 2,782.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.60% from the latest reported closing price of 1,670.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Ushio Maintains 2.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ushio. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6925 is 0.07%, a decrease of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 9,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,440K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6925 by 8.25% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 855K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6925 by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 823K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6925 by 0.38% over the last quarter.

MJFOX - MATTHEWS JAPAN FUND Investor Class Shares holds 774K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 39.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6925 by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 600K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6925 by 7.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.