Ushio Inc. Receives Major Dividend from Subsidiary

Ushio Inc. announces it will receive a substantial dividend of 50 million USD from its subsidiary, Ushio International B.V., which will be recorded as non-operating income in its individual financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2025. However, this will not impact the company’s consolidated results for the same period.

