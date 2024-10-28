News & Insights

Ushio Inc. Receives Major Dividend from Subsidiary

October 28, 2024 — 02:56 am EDT

Ushio (JP:6925) has released an update.

Ushio Inc. announces it will receive a substantial dividend of 50 million USD from its subsidiary, Ushio International B.V., which will be recorded as non-operating income in its individual financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2025. However, this will not impact the company’s consolidated results for the same period.

