Ushio Inc. Boosts Profit Forecast for Fiscal Year

November 06, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Ushio (JP:6925) has released an update.

Ushio Inc. has revised its full-year financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showing an optimistic outlook. The company expects significant increases in operating, ordinary, and net profits due to improved business efficiency and favorable exchange rates. Despite these upward revisions, Ushio maintains its dividend forecast unchanged.

