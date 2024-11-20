Usha Resources Plans Survey at Quebec Property

Usha Resources (TSE:USHA) has released an update.

Usha Resources is set to conduct an Induced Polarization survey at its Southern Arm copper-gold property in Quebec to identify new drilling targets. The survey will focus on the Hollywood trend of metal anomalies, aiding in the planning of a 3,000-meter drill program. The property is strategically located near significant deposits, enhancing its potential value.

