News & Insights

Stocks

Users report Netflix livestream crashes during Tyson-Jake Paul fight, NYT says

November 17, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Tens of thousands of Netflix (NFLX) users reported that the service was not working for them ahead of a fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday, with many saying that the livestream was failing to load, The New York Times’ John Yoon reports. The keyword #NetflixCrash was trending on the social media platform X in the United States on Friday night as Downdetector, which tracks user reports of internet disruptions, received more than 500,000 reports that people were having problems streaming on Netflix.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NFLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.