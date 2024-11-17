Users report Netflix livestream crashes during Tyson-Jake Paul fight, NYT says

Tens of thousands of Netflix (NFLX) users reported that the service was not working for them ahead of a fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday, with many saying that the livestream was failing to load, The New York Times’ John Yoon reports. The keyword #NetflixCrash was trending on the social media platform X in the United States on Friday night as Downdetector, which tracks user reports of internet disruptions, received more than 500,000 reports that people were having problems streaming on Netflix.

