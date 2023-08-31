User Local (TYO:3984) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 3,060.00

The average one-year price target for User Local (TYO:3984) has been revised to 3,060.00 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 1,836.00 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2,129.00 / share.

User Local Maintains 0.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in User Local. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3984 is 0.11%, an increase of 38.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.47% to 398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 152K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 36.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3984 by 21.07% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 140K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 66K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3984 by 44.27% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3984 by 51.68% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 9K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

