User Local Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

User Local, Inc. (JP:3984) has released an update.
User Local, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 16.4% and profits experiencing a notable boost. The company maintained a robust equity-to-asset ratio of 90.9%, reflecting strong financial health. Looking ahead, User Local projects continued growth for the fiscal year ending June 2025.
