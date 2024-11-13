News & Insights

Stocks

User Local, Inc. Announces Strategic Share Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

User Local, Inc. (JP:3984) has released an update.

User Local, Inc. has announced a plan to buy back up to 180,000 of its own shares, representing approximately 1.11% of the total shares, with a maximum expenditure of 300 million yen. The buyback aims to improve capital efficiency, increase shareholder returns, and provide stock for employee compensation to enhance corporate value. The purchases will be made on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 14, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:3984 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.