User Local, Inc. Announces Strategic Share Buyback

User Local, Inc. has announced a plan to buy back up to 180,000 of its own shares, representing approximately 1.11% of the total shares, with a maximum expenditure of 300 million yen. The buyback aims to improve capital efficiency, increase shareholder returns, and provide stock for employee compensation to enhance corporate value. The purchases will be made on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 14, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

